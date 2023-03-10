Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGA. Barclays started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,187. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,157,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.