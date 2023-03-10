Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $708.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 355,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

