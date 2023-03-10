Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.28% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ MGIC opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $708.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

