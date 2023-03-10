MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 40,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 879,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,164. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 881,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

