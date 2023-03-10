M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Shares Down 1.6%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M3 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
M3 Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.
M3 Company Profile
M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, Overseas, and Other Emerging Businesses. The Medical Platform segment handles domestic marketing-related services that uses the Internet.
