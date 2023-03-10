M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Cut to $27.50

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.50 to $27.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDC. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.