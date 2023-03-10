Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 10th.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

LYRA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 76,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,348. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

