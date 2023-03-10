Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

