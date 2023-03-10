L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $350.14

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €350.14 ($372.49) and traded as high as €382.50 ($406.91). L’Oréal shares last traded at €378.25 ($402.39), with a volume of 285,278 shares.

L’Oréal Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €373.41 and a 200 day moving average of €350.43.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

