Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.98

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.98 and traded as high as C$44.45. Logistec shares last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 1,249 shares.

Logistec Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.38. The stock has a market cap of C$242.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.37.

About Logistec

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

