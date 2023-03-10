LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.00

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 26.45 ($0.32), with a volume of 91000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.32).

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.76.

About LMS Capital

(Get Rating)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.