Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $60,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

