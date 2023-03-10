LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.47

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 171036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

LivaNova Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,324,000 after purchasing an additional 147,270 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 699,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

