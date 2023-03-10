Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.46 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and approximately $753.98 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $75.38 or 0.00374714 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016758 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,447,277 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

