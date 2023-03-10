Liquity USD Trading Up 0.3% This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004979 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $232.86 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 231,581,995 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

