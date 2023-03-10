Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $167.76 million and $78.57 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00009256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,097,169 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

