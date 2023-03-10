Liquity Achieves Market Cap of $155.95 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00008592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $155.95 million and $70.73 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity's genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,088,453 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidation. Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free.

LUSD is the USD-pegged stablecoin used to pay out loans on the Liquity protocol. At any time it can be redeemed against the underlying collateral at face value. Learn more about the stability mechanism.

LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity. It captures the fee revenue that is generated by the system and incentivizes early adopters and frontends. The total LQTY supply is capped at 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on how the tokens are allocated and released over time, please refer to LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

