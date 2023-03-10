Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lindsay by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.21. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.



