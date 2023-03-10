Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Bought by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,930. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $186.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

