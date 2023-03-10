Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) EVP Chad D. Nyce Sells 42,612 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

