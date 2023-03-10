Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Life Time Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Life Time Group stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after buying an additional 253,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Life Time Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

