Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Life Time Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Life Time Group stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after buying an additional 253,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Life Time Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Life Time Group

LTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.