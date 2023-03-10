Liberty Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.