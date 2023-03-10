Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.