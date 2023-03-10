Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 181,184 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.