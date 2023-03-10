Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,437 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

