Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 715,429 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $23,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $33.43 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

