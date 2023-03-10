Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 580.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Leslie’s by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

