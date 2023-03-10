Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

MAR opened at $167.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

