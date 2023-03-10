Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after buying an additional 851,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,298,482 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,045,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,908,000 after buying an additional 153,637 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTEB stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.