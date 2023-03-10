Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

