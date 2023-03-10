Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,129 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,760 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 1.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Las Vegas Sands worth $33,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

