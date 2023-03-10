Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for 2.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $75,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 295,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,096,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.06. 53,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.