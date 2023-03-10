Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $490.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

