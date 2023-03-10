Lake Street Capital Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $14.00

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $269.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal purchased 5,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,470.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,114,548.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

