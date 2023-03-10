Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.70. Approximately 13,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 24,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Kyocera Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.