Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $209,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Bill.com by 39.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 91.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com Stock Down 4.9 %

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $1,532,548. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BILL traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $244.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

