Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 162,094 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,094 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 1.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $22,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. 2,478,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,613,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.712 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

