Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Trims Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,096 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.16% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 266,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,455. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

