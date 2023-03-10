KP Tissue Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

KP Tissue Price Performance

KPT opened at C$10.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.31. The firm has a market cap of C$102.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$12.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

