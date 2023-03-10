Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.02

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 18137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,988 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

