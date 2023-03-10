Kontoor Brands (KTB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2023 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $66.00.

3/7/2023 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

2/15/2023 – Kontoor Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

