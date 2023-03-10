Kontoor Brands (KTB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/8/2023 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $66.00.
- 3/7/2023 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.
- 2/15/2023 – Kontoor Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.
Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
