Konnect Price Hits $0.0448 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $12,765.82 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

