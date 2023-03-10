Kokoswap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.49 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $95.49 million and $96,823.85 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

