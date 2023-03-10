Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Up 0.6%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €19.20 ($20.43) and last traded at €19.12 ($20.34). Approximately 2,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.00 ($20.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $315.86 million, a P/E ratio of -106.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.19.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

