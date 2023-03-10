KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.34

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 240132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $893.46 million, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 272.77, a current ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

