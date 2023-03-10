Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -303.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,371.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.