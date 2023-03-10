Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 275 ($3.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.98) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 274.17 ($3.30).

Kingfisher Stock Performance

LON KGF opened at GBX 283.80 ($3.41) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 298.40 ($3.59). The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.18, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

