Kinaxis (KXS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinaxis (TSE: KXS) recently:

3/3/2023 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$210.00.

3/3/2023 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$200.00.

3/3/2023 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$203.00 to C$225.00.

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KXS traded up C$1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$170.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,873. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$155.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.42. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$173.50. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$782,250. In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. Also, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,250. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

