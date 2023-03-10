Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($38.48) to GBX 3,300 ($39.68) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.