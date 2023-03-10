KeyCorp Begins Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEDG. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $367.65.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $313.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 190.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.10 and its 200-day moving average is $284.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.