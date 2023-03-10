Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Down 11.7%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) shares fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 89,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 38,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelso Technologies stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,440 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 6.24% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company, which engages in the design, production and marketing of various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems used in transportation applications. Its products are initially designed to be installed on railroad tank cars which carry hazardous and non-hazardous commodities.

